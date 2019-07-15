Ahmedabad: Man fires four rounds, past rivalry suspected

On Saturday late night, a man fired four rounds at the victim identified as Jaswal Thakor in Jodhpur area of Ahmedabad. The incident took place right beside the Rathi Hospital located in Jodhpur. The accused identified as Akash Parmar got out of his car and fired at the Thakor and later fled from the spot. SJ Baloch,in-charge inspector of Satellite police said, "There was a dispute between the two parties. We have recovered a CCTV footage and have identified the vehicle. Accused will be arrested soon."