Ahmedabad: Man dupes pension officer of Rs 10.5 lakh

A case was lodged against a man after he continued taking the pension money of his deceased wife, even after he got married to another woman.

A case has been lodged by pension officer Tejas Mehta, 24, against the accused for duping Rs 10.5 lakh. He stated in his complaint with the Karanj police station that on February 16, 2008 directorate of pension & provident fund had provided pension money to the accused identified as Ramkrishna Patel, a resident of Asarwa under the family pension plan of government. He started getting the money after the death of his wife identified as Alpa Patel, who worked as a nurse in Ahmedabad Civil hospital.

In the recent verification process, it was revealed that that accused had gotten married to another woman in 2009, but never informed the officials and continued taking the pension money.