Ahmedabad: Man disguised as 81-year-old nabbed

A 32-year-old man was arrested by the CISF from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport for allegedly trying to catch a flight to New York while impersonating as an 81-year-elderly using a fake passport.

The accused has been identified as Jayesh Patel, a resident of Ahmedabad. To look like an 81-year-old man and trick security check, he wore a turban, coloured his hair and beard white and entered the airport on a wheelchair. As per officials he allegedly used a fake passport with the name of Amrik Singh.

As per officials, Patel managed to trick the initial security check and got his immigration cleared. However, he couldn't escape the final security check despite his efforts.

In a press release issued by the CISF, the agency said that Patel refused to go through frisking at the security area on the pretext that he is unable to stand.

A CISF personnel posted at security check suspected foul play when his voice didn't match his age. Despite grey hair, his skin texture seemed to be young and his face had hardly any wrinkle. The CISF official observed that the passport was in the name of Amrik Singh, wherein the date of birth was mentioned as February 2, 1938. He was constantly avoiding eye contact with the officials, making his suspicion stronger. On tactful questioning, he eventually revealed his real name and age to the officials.

He then handed Patel over to Delhi Police for further investigation.

—With inputs from agencies