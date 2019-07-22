Ahmedabad: Man booked for raping 15-yr-old niece

The incident came into light after her parents found out she was pregnant

A 15-year-old girl was raped by her uncle several times while she alone at home. The incident came into light after her parents found out she was pregnant. A complaint was lodged then with the Shaherkotda police station on Saturday.

As per police officials, the parents took her to the hospital after the victim complained of stomach pain. The doctors informed the parents that she was seven months pregnant. On questioning, the victim narrated that her maternal uncle who lives near their house, visited when she was alone and raped her. The accused even threatened to kill her if she revealed this to anyone. The accused has been arrested under POSCO act.