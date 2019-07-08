Ahmedabad: Man arrested for sodomising, threatening mentally challenged

A 34-year-old mentally challenged man was sexually assaulted in Ahmedabad. The complaint lodged by victim's brother on Saturday stated that three days back his brother had gone out to by groceries when the incident took place.

The accused identified as Kanti Prajapati, 55, is a resident of Satellite area and owns a tailoring shop.

Victim's brother alleged that while he was passing by Nilesh tailor's shop the accused lured him with his mobile phone. He called him in his shop under the pretect of showing him interesting videos. The accused shut the shop from inside while the victim was busy with the phone, and sexually assaulted him

After the incident, the accused allowed the victim to leave the shop and threatened to kill him if he informed anyone about the incident.

As soon as he reached home the victim narrated the entire incident to his brother, who later lodged a complaint with the Satellite police station.

DB Ravaiya, ACP of N-division stated, "We have arrested the accused and further investigation is on. Primary investigation revealed that the accused lured the victim to his shop and sexually assaulted him. The victim has been sent for a medical test. As the victim belongs to Scheduled Caste, we have lodged the case under IPC 377 and Atrocity act against the accused."

As per police official, the 55-year-old accused is married and has two sons. During interrogation, it was revealed that he has committed the crime the first time. But cops suspect of him having indulged in similar activities with the victim, but it was never reported.

CRIME REPORT