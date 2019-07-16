Ahmedabad Joyride crash: 'Report' had raised safety concerns

A day after a joyride malfunction left two people dead and 29 injured at Superstar Amusement Park, a report emerged on Monday suggesting that the entertainment facility had been told to carry out a few repairs to the pendulum-like structure.

The report of July 6, purported prepared by the Roads and Building (R&B) department, had evaluated the 'Discovery ride' over 10 parameters, including visualization, compressor, foundation, pneumatic unit, motor, gear box, vehicle, and sensor.

While the report gave most of the parameters a green nod, it suggested replacing the nuts and bolts in the joints, welds and connections. It also recommended repairs to lighting, wiring, foolproof checking of safety locks as well as servicing the motor.

As questions were asked as to how the 'Discovery ride' was allowed to operate despite being unsafe, SB Vasava, R&B secretary, denied that the report had been issued by his department. Few other officials said the report was perhaps prepared by a contractor.

Vasava told DNA that the R&B department provides a one-time safety certificate before the installation of the ride. On Sunday, the structure, with a maximum capacity of 32 people, plunged 20 feet to the concrete floor. Thirty-one revellers were on board at the time.

Meanwhile, a case of culpable homicide has been filed against contractor Ghanshyam Patel and five more people, including his son Bhavesh Patel. The others are Tushar Choksi, Yash, alias Vikas Patel, Kishan Mohanti, and Manish Vaghela, who operated the ride.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Jagdish Chavda said, "Prima facie, it appears that sub-standard material may have caused the accident. We are waiting for more evidence." He said a fitness certificate is supposed to be issued for every ride and in this case too a certificate was issued.

Vijay Nehra, municipal commissioner, said the civic body allows a ride after the operator provides a licence from the police, a safety certificate from R&B department and an NOC from the fire department. He said, "AMC does not have the authority to issue a licence to the amusement park, undertake safety audits and issue safety certificates."

‘Not our report’

While the report appeared to have been prepared by the R&B department, its secretary SB Vasava denied the role of his staff. Meanwhile, cops have booked six people.