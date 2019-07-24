Ahmedabad: Jeweller bodies come forward for census to avail govt benefits

For the first time, a database of all the workers in gems and jewelry sector in the city will be created, for which Gems and Jewelry Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) and Jewelers Association – Ahmedabad (JAA) have joined hands. The database will, on one hand, enable the workers to get benefits like medical insurance and, on the other hand, enable units to avail benefits of government schemes.

This is for the first time that a database is being created in the city, informed Dinesh Navadiya, president of Gujarat chapter of Gems and Jewelry Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC).

"Three years ago we created a database for gems and jewelry workers in Surat. Based on its success, we are now replicating it in all cities. They will be given a chip-based card, which will contain their personal details. Details that are available based on the Employee State Insurance Scheme (ESIS) and Provident Fund (PF) are with the companies. Here, the database will be with the association," Navadiya told DNA.

The new identity cards will enable workers to get health insurance and business bodies conduct training camps and other activities for capacity building. GJEPC will bear all the expenses, while JAA will ensure enrollment of workers. "There are close to 50,000 workers in Ahmedabad alone. We will also be able to know the scale of joblessness," said Rohit Choksi, president of JAA.

The sector is going through a tough phase. Banks have stopped lending to gems and jewellery units following scams by Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. This has reduced capacity utilization by about 35%.

During the global slowdown in 2008-9, gems and jewelry sector in Gujarat was one of the worst-hit. At that time, a panel of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had visited Surat, but the businessmen and no data of their workers, as a result of which, they could not get any benefit from the government. The upcoming database is expected to fill this gap.