Ahmedabad: Industries unearth illegal manhole discharging untreated effluents

Headlines

King of Kotha box office collection day 2: Dulquer Salmaan film sees massive drop of 64%, earns Rs 2.35 crore in India

'I am extremely sorry that....': Henry Olonga issues public apology after Heath Streak death rumours

Chilling shock: Lethal king cobra emerges from under bed in Rajasthan shop, video goes viral

BJP's hate politics behind Muzaffarnagar slap incident, says Congress president

Mr. India was initially planned with Amitabh Bachchan as hero, Ramesh Sippy as director, reveals producer Boney Kapoor

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

King of Kotha box office collection day 2: Dulquer Salmaan film sees massive drop of 64%, earns Rs 2.35 crore in India

'I am extremely sorry that....': Henry Olonga issues public apology after Heath Streak death rumours

Chilling shock: Lethal king cobra emerges from under bed in Rajasthan shop, video goes viral

Fastest T20 centuries in different T20 leagues

10 health benefits of eating Sourdough bread

Toughest cars in India  2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

PM Modi Lauds ISRO Scientists For Historic Chandrayaan-3 Feat, Says Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan

King of Kotha box office collection day 2: Dulquer Salmaan film sees massive drop of 64%, earns Rs 2.35 crore in India

Mr. India was initially planned with Amitabh Bachchan as hero, Ramesh Sippy as director, reveals producer Boney Kapoor

This film holds the record for most National Awards with 8 wins; it's not Pather Panchali, Sholay, RRR, Nayakan

HomeAhmedabad

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Industries unearth illegal manhole discharging untreated effluents

They have filed a police complaint and informed Gujarat Pollution Control Board about the breach in the pipeline

article-main
Latest News

Keyur Dhandeo

Updated: May 27, 2019, 06:45 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Chemical industries in Ahmedabad recently found an illegal manhole through which untreated and polluted acidic effluent was discharged into Megaline (combined pipeline of Naroda, Odhav and Vatva industrial estates in Ahmedabad), which discharges the treated effluent into Sabarmati river near Pirana. They have filed a police complaint and informed Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) about the breach in the pipeline.

The Megaline is a unified pipeline in which carries effluents discharged by seven Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) of Naroda (1), Vatva (1), Odhav (3), Reliance Industries - Vimal (1) and Narol (1) and then finally discharges it into Sabarmati river near Pirana. They have a mechanism to check the quality of effluents at multiple locations. During a couple of checks on Saturday, they found acidic effluent at Pirana pumping station of Megaline. Since checks were conducted at Naroda, Odhav, Vatva and Narol they inferred that the acid must have been discharged between Narol circle and Pirana. "We deputed a team to identify the location and source of the illegal discharge. We found that acidic effluents were discharged at a location in Narol. It was illegally connected to our Megaline manhole. We also found acidic effluent near the manhole, a hosepipe and marks of tanker tyres," said Deepak Davda, joint CEO of Megaline. Authorities of Megaline informed officials of GPCB and filed a complaint at Narol police station. Samples of the illegal line connecting the mega line have also been taken for analysis. Davda does not rule out an inside hand in the matter but said that the set response mechanism enabled them to promptly find out the breach.

Yogesh Parikh, president of Gujarat Dyestuffs Manufacturers Association (GDMA) said that such incidents can prove to be serious setbacks at a time when an industry is desperately trying to meet effluent standards as per the dictate of National Green Tribunal.

Sources said that acidic effluents can be life-threatening and harms soil and water in the vicinity.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This car costs Rs 208 crore; here's why it is so expensive

BJP's hate politics behind Muzaffarnagar slap incident, says Congress president

'I am extremely sorry that....': Henry Olonga issues public apology after Heath Streak death rumours

Meet Bharat Kumar, son of security guard who made it to ISRO

'We kicked the door down': Desi netizens lambast old NYT cartoon after Chandrayaan-3 landing

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE