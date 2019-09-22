Ahmedabad: Gandhinagar Serial killer confesses to one more murder

A man infamously known as the 'Gandhinagar serial killer' confesses to having killed his aide in the city. In this case, the accused identified as Monish aka Madan Maali,36, had killed the deceased after fearing that he would rattle him out for the reward money announced by the cops, the police said.

The deceased identified as Vishal Patel owned a jewellery shop in Viratnagar, where the accused used to sell the looted ornaments to the victim. Police said that Patel had been missing since June 27. On the day he disappeared, Patel had gone to his sister's place and borrowed a car from her. Later, a missing person's complaint was registered with the Krishnagar police station after Patel failed to turn up, police said.

The Probe found that Maali was worried that Patel would identify him on the basis of the sketches released by the cops. He was afraid that Patel would rattle him out for the reward money announced by the cops.

On the day of the murder, Maali had called Vishal to Kathwada. He shot the victim in the head and dumped his body in a gutter near Dastan circle. He then drove Patel's sister car to Dahegam and set the car ablaze. Police said they found the charred car at the place at the spot Maali had burnt it.

Maali was arrested by a team of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on September 15. He was wanted in connection with three murders that took place between October 14 and January 26 last year in Gandhinagar. In all the three cases, the victims were shot in the back of their head and all their valuables were looted.

Maali is a resident of Sarkhej and native of Rajasthan and drove a loading rickshaw and worked as a labourer. He first came to Ahmedabad in 1995 where he married and had a daughter.