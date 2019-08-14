Ahmedabad: Four more arrested in RTO hacking scam

The cyber cell of Ahmedabad arrested four more accused in connection with the Vastral RTO (Regional Transport Office) software hacking case and adding driving license data.

The accused has been identified as Chirag Patel (37) and Karan Mistry (25) a resident of Naroda, Dipti Solanki (28) a resident of Gandhinagar and Jitu Patel (40) a resident of Ramol.

The police said that during the interrogation of the arrested accused and mastermind Jignesh Modi, four more names were revealed.

Further investigation revealed that the two accused Patel and Mistry were working as RTO agents.

The accused issued illegal license from RTO to the customers and were arrested by the officials on August 12.

It was also revealed that a Vastral RTO junior clerk identified as Dipti Solanki was involved in the racket. She was the one who had given the RTO software ID and password to the accused, through which he got access to the backlogs in data and generated the licenses.

Solanki and Patel were arrested by officials on August 13. Earlier, officials had arrested the accused Jignesh Modi, Gaurav Sapodiya, Sandeep Makwana, Sanket Rafaliya and Karan Rathod in the connection.

So far total nine accused are under custody, however, officials suspect the involvement of more people, which will get reveal during further investigation.