Ahmedabad: Four molest woman sleeping on footpath, stab husband too

A 30-year-old woman lodged a complaint with the Kalupur police station on Monday that four men tried to molest her while she was sleeping on the footpath and that when her husband tried to stop them, he was stabbed by one of the accused.

According to the police, the incident took place early on Monday morning at around 4 am on the footpath located exactly opposite to the Sarangpur water tank. The complainant and her husband work as labours and live on the footpath.

On Sunday night, after getting back from work, the couple slept on the footpath and at around 4 am, the woman woke up after she felt someone was touching her. As she got up, four unidentified men were trying to molest her so she started shouting, which alerted her husband, who then tried to stop them. In the dispute, one of the accused pulled out a knife and stabbed her husband and then they fled from the spot.

According to the complainant, the entire episode occurred within 10 minutes and the injured was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Later a complaint was lodged with the police against the four accused.

RG Desai, Inspector of Kalupur police station said, "Regarding the matter, we have taken the complaint and further investigation is on. We are trying to recover CCTV footage from the nearby area to identify the accused. But till right now nothing has been found."