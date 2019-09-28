Ahmedabad: Four cops file complaint against abusive woman

Four constables of Vadaj police station had filed a complaint with the Ranip police station against a woman, who abused them when they were on their way ferrying an accused to the Sabarmati Central Jail.

According to the complaint, a team of four cops from Vadaj Police station had brought an accused Hitesh Suryavanshi to jail following an order of the sessions court to send him to judicial custody.

Puja Bachubhai, a resident of Vadaj, was near the jail and when she saw the accused as well as the cops, she started abusing the accused. When the cops intervened, Puja turned her ire on them abusing them and threatening them.

Despite trying to calm her down, she continued to abuse the cops, who ignored her and tried to get the accused into the jail. The complaint states that the woman tried to stop cops inducting accused in the jail.

Later, the cops registered a case against her for preventing an official from doing his duty.