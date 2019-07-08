Ahmedabad: Five men dupe mill owner of Rs 25 lakh, no arrest made

A textile businessman owner was duped of Rs 25 lakh by five men on Saturday as per the complain lodged by victim Surendrakumar Pancholi at Amraiwadi police station.

The victim, a resident of Chankheda owns a mill 'Neha Textile' in Amraiwadi area of the city. He stated that, from the year 2012 till now, five accused, who were customers identified as Rishipalsingh, Ompalsingh, Vineet, Rajpal Singh and Rajesh Chauhan had purchased a total of Rs 25 lakh worth of garment products from his company on lease and never paid back.

The accused had placed ordered five times, and after every new order the accused paid a small amount to Pancholi to gain his trust. Everytime the victim agreed to deliver the products. The amount has now crossed Rs 25 lakh. The accused made excuses amd extended the payment everytime the reminder was sent to them. When the accused stop receiving Pancholi's calls, he lodged a case against the five accused with the Amraiwadi police station.

Police have started an investigation to nab down the accused. So far, no one has been arrested in the matter.