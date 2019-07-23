Headlines

Ahmedabad: Fire in Shahibaug Post Office after parcel explodes

Following the incident, Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency service and police were called to spot. A bomb squad and FSL team were called to the spot to investigate.

Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jul 23, 2019, 06:25 AM IST

A minor fire broke out at the parcel wing of Shahibaug Post Office after a parcel containing air gun blast caps exploded.

The incident took place on Sunday night at around 10.30pm. As per police officials, while the post office employees were sorting out return parcels, one of the parcels fell on the floor and exploded. A thick smoke started coming out from the parcel. The fire was minor, thus, it was brought under control in no time.

Following the incident, Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency service and police were called to spot. A bomb squad and FSL team were called to the spot to investigate.

"During the investigation, it was revealed that parcel contained air gun blast caps. Thus, when it fell on the ground, it exploded," said Nirajkumar Badgujar, DCP Zone-4.

An investigation revealed that the parcel was sent by a resident of Anjar in Kutch named Milap to a person called Sumit Thakor from Uttar Pradesh.

"The parcel was posted from Ambaji post office to Sumit in Jhansi. But due to some reason, the parcel was returned. It reached Shahibaug post office," said Badgujar.

Since the fire was minor, no one was injured in the incident. Neither was there any property damage. Shahibaug police have lodged a case against the sender of the parcel Milap under Explosive Act, section 286, 336 of IPC and Indian Post office act. As such explosive substance are illegal to send through postal service.

Booked

  • Sending explosive substances through postal service is illegal 
  • Sender of the parcel has been booked under Explosive Act, section 286, 336 of IPC and Indian Post office act

