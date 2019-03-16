Headlines

Ahmedabad: Fire breaks out in commercial complex

Primary investigation revealed that the fire sparked off due to a short circuit in one of the electric wires of a shop

dna Correspondent

Updated: Mar 16, 2019, 06:15 AM IST

On Friday morning, a major fire broke out in a complex located on Relief road. Three shops inside the complex were reduced to ashes. Primary investigation revealed that the fire sparked off due to a short circuit in one of the electric wires of a shop. Fortunately, no casualty was reported in the incident.

The incident took place at around 11.45am in the Murtimant complex located on Relief road. The fire broke out in one of the mobile shop located on the fourth floor of the complex and soon started spreading to adjacent shops. After the incident came to light people rushed out of the complex and the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Service (AFES) were called for help.

A total of nine fire fighting vehicles and 50 firemen rushed to the spot to control the situation. After 2 hours of continues operation, the fire was taken under control.

MF Dastoor, Chief fire officer, said, "Most of the shops located on the fourth floor are illegally running. The shops are mostly built on the terrace and the walls are constructed using banners. The fire broke out due to a short circuit in a wire and got easily spread due to the banners of the shops."

