Ahmedabad: Fake passports came in handy for Nigerian criminals

Headlines

Manipur violence: Security beefed up across Mizoram ahead of state-wide protests on July 25

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs to win the title

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

Will it rain tomorrow in Delhi? Check latest IMD forecast here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs to win the title

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

10 worst foods that can cause hair loss

Top 10 vitamin D rich foods

Asia Cup: Top run scorer from each edition

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

'Meri toh lottery nikal gayi': Navneet Nishan recalls kissing Aamir Khan 'all day long' for Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

HomeAhmedabad

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Fake passports came in handy for Nigerian criminals

As per police officials, It was revealed during the investigation that the Nigerians enter India on the basis of student or tourist visa

article-main
Latest News

Sharadkumar

Updated: Jul 29, 2019, 06:45 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Ahmedabad cyber cell of police have so far arrested 19 Nigerian nationals involved in various crimes, from Delhi, Mumbai etc for possessing fake visa and passport.

As per police officials, It was revealed during the investigation that the Nigerians enter India on the basis of student or tourist visa. Initially, they use their original documents. Rajdeep Zala, DCP cyber cell said, "There has been not a single Nigerian national arrested by us who had original visa and passport with them. Every one of them was using the fake ones, with the fake identity on it."

In most of the case, after their visa gets expired, they stay in the country using fake documents. "In the Income-tax racket case, five Nigerian were arrested, all five had fake visa and passport. During their interrogation, it was revealed that fake documents were delivered from Nigeria through post," said Zala. Apart from that most of Nigerians use fake names in their passport and visa.

In several cases, it was found that Nigerian nationals were operating fake call centres to dupe people into giving their bank details. In other cases, it was found that the Nigerian nationals were using phishing sites to get access to the civilians' accounts through which they transfered money out. There have been two modus operandi where they duped people via fake call centres and others via hacking into their bank accounts

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz gets into ugly argument with Elvish Yadav, calls him ‘dedh shana’ for this reason

‘Jaddu was not upset with Mahi Bhai’: Former CSK player reveals secret of rift between Jadeja and Dhoni during IPL 2022

Mahabharat fame Saurabh Raaj Jain’s new avatar from upcoming project leaked

SSC CPO 2023 Notification: Apply for Delhi Police, CAPF SI posts at ssc.nic.in before this date

Manipur violence: Congress demands President Murmu to dismiss state government

MORE

MOST VIEWED

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE