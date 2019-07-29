Ahmedabad: Fake passports came in handy for Nigerian criminals

As per police officials, It was revealed during the investigation that the Nigerians enter India on the basis of student or tourist visa

The Ahmedabad cyber cell of police have so far arrested 19 Nigerian nationals involved in various crimes, from Delhi, Mumbai etc for possessing fake visa and passport.

Rajdeep Zala, DCP cyber cell said, "There has been not a single Nigerian national arrested by us who had original visa and passport with them. Every one of them was using the fake ones, with the fake identity on it."

In most of the case, after their visa gets expired, they stay in the country using fake documents. "In the Income-tax racket case, five Nigerian were arrested, all five had fake visa and passport. During their interrogation, it was revealed that fake documents were delivered from Nigeria through post," said Zala. Apart from that most of Nigerians use fake names in their passport and visa.

In several cases, it was found that Nigerian nationals were operating fake call centres to dupe people into giving their bank details. In other cases, it was found that the Nigerian nationals were using phishing sites to get access to the civilians' accounts through which they transfered money out. There have been two modus operandi where they duped people via fake call centres and others via hacking into their bank accounts