Ahmedabad: Ex-boyfriend stabs girl in broad daylight at Chandlodia

On Wednesday evening, a 20-year-old girl was stabbed by her ex-boyfriend on a busy road in Chandlodia, after she refused to get patch up with him. Regarding the matter a complaint was lodged with the Sola police station and accused has been arrested.

The incident took place at around 7.30 pm on a road near Chandlodia bridge. The accused identified as Mihir Chaudary, a resident of Kedar Apartment was in a relationship with the victim Nidhi Panchal around a year back. A couple of months back, they got broke-up. Later, Chaudhary started harassing her and tried to force her into the relationship.

On Wednesday evening, when Chaudary approached Nidhi who was alone in her the house. On being rejected, he stabbed her.

When realisation dawned upon him, a scared Chaudary tried to take her to hospital. On the way near Chandlodia bridge road when people spotted Chaudhary holding a knife with Nidhi covered in blood, they tried to stop himOn being stopped an angry Chaudary slit her throat, after which he was thrashed by the public. Meanwhile, Nidhi was rushed to Sola hospital and Mihir was handed over to police.

DH Gadhvi, Inspector of Sola police station said, “After the incident took place, two traffic constables posted near the area reached the spot and managed to control the situation. We have arrested the accused and primary investigation revealed that the accused couldn’t accept the rejection and committed the crime. Victim’s condition is also stable.”