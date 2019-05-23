Ahmedabad: EVMs against Right to Privacy, claims engineer

Headlines

Can a company withhold your gratuity? Know your rights and actions when faced with it

Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

Chandrayaan-3 landing: First photos of the moon clicked by Vikram lander revealed by ISRO

Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar reject Welcome 3 as they suffered 'financial losses' in Welcome Back? Report blames producer

Urvashi Rautela is ‘truly humbled’ as she becomes ‘first actor’ to unveil ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in France

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Can a company withhold your gratuity? Know your rights and actions when faced with it

Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

Prakash Raj thanks ISRO after Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, netizens say 'first say sorry'

10 tips to keep your gums health

6 movies with higher budget than Chandrayaan-3

8 lessons by Tulsidas for success, wealth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Chandryaan-3: India Scripts History As It Makes Soft Landing On Lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: What if spacecraft misses soft landing on Aug 23? 3 possibilities explained

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Here's what Vikram lander & Pragyan rover will do after landing | Explained

Prakash Raj thanks ISRO after Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, netizens say 'first say sorry'

Urvashi Rautela is ‘truly humbled’ as she becomes ‘first actor’ to unveil ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in France

BTS' V does 'namaste', requests fans to 'calm down' in Japan: Watch

HomeAhmedabad

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: EVMs against Right to Privacy, claims engineer

The man, Atul Patel, who is a Congress party worker from Ahmedabad, has claimed that the EVMs can generate data from its database which can show which serial number voter voted for which party and which candidate, which is a violation of the Right to Privacy.

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: May 23, 2019, 06:20 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A 53-year-old civil engineer has sent a letter and a petition to the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and to the registry of the Supreme Court casting aspersions on the trustworthiness of electronic voting machines (EVMs) for counting of votes and demanding that Thursday's counting shall be conducted through voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT).

The man, Atul Patel, who is a Congress party worker from Ahmedabad, has claimed that the EVMs can generate data from its database which can show which serial number voter voted for which party and which candidate, which is a violation of the Right to Privacy. He has claimed that booth-wise counting of EVMs violate the privacy and secrecy of the voters and as a result, they face harassment, or are rewarded, in the future based on their voting pattern revealed by the EVMs.

Patel has clarified in his petition that since there is no time left, he cannot remain present in New Delhi to complete the formalities of the Supreme Court registry and therefore, he is sending the original petition to the CJI and its copies to other judges of the apex court through post and on email. He claimed that he had already complained to the Election Commission of India raising the issues mentioned in the petition, but he did not receive any reply from the poll

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

'I would...': Shah Rukh Khan on replacing Amitabh Bachchan in Don

Nag Panchami 2023: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes to share with your loved ones

Chandrayaan-3 soft landing: What are the different kinds of moon missions?

Schoolgirl's emotional rendition of Lata Mangeshkar's 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo' wins hearts, watch

Tomato prices have fallen to Rs 50-70 per kg with arrival of fresh crops: Centre

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE