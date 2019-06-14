Ahmedabad: Engineering students design an app to address road grievances

Fretting over bad roads? These students have a solution. Four engineering students have designed a mobile application 'Marg Sahayak' (Road grievance management system), that allows citizen to report any road related issue, by just uploading a photograph of the road. Designed by third year students Dhrumil Bhavsar, Kaushik Jadav, Rohan Shah and Nishant Desai of Information Technology at Vishwakarma Government Engineering college, allows the citizens to track their complaint status too.

The idea emerged from Smart Hackathon event held last year where handling road related grievances was one of the problem stated by the government. "We worked for almost a year before delivering the system to the government officials. Since R&B is maintaining a vast road network, the department does not have adequate technical manpower to look after every segment of this vast road network. So commuters face great hardship and many villages are cut-off from district or taluka, headquarters and the help do not reach the villages," said Dhrumil.

He added, "This application delivers ease in filing and tracking the progress of grievances. The department will have a digital solution for handling complaints. It contains key features like GPS based automatic road identification and mapping to the respective officer, notification based on the status of the complaints, offline support for filing complaints, automatic removal of duplicate complaints, etc."

We have tried our best to make the interface extremely simple. It is similar to Instagram, where one needs to just click a photograph and upload on the application and the GPS will identify and connect to the conerned officer.

While citizens can report bad roads on the application – related to state highway, national highway, panchayat road, etc and authorities will use web portal to manage grievances posted. The system is at present in testing phase.