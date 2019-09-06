Ahmedabad: Doctor says stem cell therapy can treat neurological disorders

The doctor said it is believed that brain damage during birth is irreversible.

In what could be a ray of hope for children suffering from Autism with intellectual disability, doctors have claimed that stem cell therapy can be used for their treatment, which can considerably improve their condition.



LTM Medical College's head of neurosurgery Alok Sharma on Thursday claimed to have treated an 18-year-old autistic boy from Ahmedabad using Neuro Regenerative Rehabilitation Therapy (NRRT), which has considerably improved his condition. Sharma said there is a need to create awareness on stem cell therapy, but the biggest problem is that doctors themselves are not aware of it.



The doctor said it is believed that brain damage during birth is irreversible. However, with emerging technology and research, it is now possible to repair the damaged brain tissue using cell therapy, he added. He clarified that the treatment should be availed at an early age for maximum benefit.



"In India, the majority of the people have not preserved their stem cells using cord blood banks. For all those patients, who have lost their hopes in finding a new treatment for neurological disorders, adult stem cell therapy offers a new hope for such patients," Sharma said.



He added that the cost of undergoing stem cell therapy can go up to Rs 3 lakh and the facility is available in India only in major cities.