HomeAhmedabad

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Dating trap gang busted by cyber cell

As per police officials, the accused trapped men luring them under the pretext of getting a date and duped them by charging them handsome fee.

Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jun 02, 2019, 06:30 AM IST

A dating trap racket running in Nikol area was busted by a team of Cyber cell of police on Friday. They arrested six accused including two women.

As per police officials, the accused trapped men luring them under the pretext of getting a date and duped them by charging them handsome fee.

One of the victims lodged a complaint with cyber cell regarding the matter after he was duped by the gang. As per officials, on May 29 there was an advertisement in leading local newspaper under the header Hot and Cool fun club. The advertisement read, "We can get you high profile female, and can get you out of your boring life." and two mobile numbers were given to chat with the said women.

Acting on the complaint, cops raided the office located in Takshashila complex in Nikol and arrested six accused identified as Vijay Bhati, Vijay Vaghela, Rupal Patel, Manisha Vala, Bharat Kansariya and Ketan Galsar.

The accused revealed that when the victim called them, they lured them with a scheme of dating high profile women. Once the victim paid the amount, the accused stopped taking the calls and cheated them.

Senior officials said, "More than 500 people have been duped by the gang and cops suspect that there are more victims. In such case usually, victims don't come forward to register a complain as they fear for their image in the society, and so the accused continue targeting new people"

