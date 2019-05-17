Ahmedabad Crime branch recovers Chirag Patel's phone

Two months since the charred body of TV news channel journalist Chirag Patel was found at a secluded spot on the Nikol-Kathwada Road, a team from the crime branch has recovered his missing mobile phone from a 25-year-old man.

According to officials, they had been tracing Patel's phone, which went missing after the incident. Around four days back, when somebody inserted a new sim card into the mobile, cops were able to track down the person and he was detained from Kathwada area of the city.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the man worked as a chauffeur. He had found the mobile phone near Nikol-Kathwada Road, where Patel had parked his bike, and had taken it with him.

Officials said that while checking the phone, it was revealed that there was no data of Patel's on the phone as it had been completely re-formatted. Right now, they have sent the mobile to FSL to retrieve the data. Once the data is retrieved, officials will be able to get more clues to the case.

Primary investigation has not yet revealed any connection between the man who found the mobile and Chirag. He had found the mobile and left the place. The cops are probing all angles including that of suicide and murder, but they still haven't reached a conclusion.

The charred remains of TV journalist Chirag Patel had been found near Kathwada-Nikol Road on the afternoon of March 16. Nikol police investigated the case for five days but were unable to reach a conclusion about whether it was a murder or a suicide. On March 20, the Ahmedabad police commissioner had transferred the investigation to Ahmedabad Crime branch.