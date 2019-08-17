Ahmedabad: Cops nab two, seize 52 fake HSRPs

A team of Ramol police during on Wednesday nabbed two people and recovered around 52 fake High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP).

According to police, a person identified as Kiran Gulzar (43), a resident of Ranip was held from Vastral crossroads and seized 42 fake High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) from him. The probe revealed that Gulzar had bought the plates from a shop in Ranip.

Meanwhile, the other accused identified as Bhikha Gajjar (47), a resident of CTM area was apprehended with around 10 HSRPs from his shop in Ranip, from whom Gulzar had got the 42 HSRPs.

Ramol police said, the senior officials got a tip-off from a source that a man was seen in Vastral area with fake HSRP number plates. A team was sent to spot immediate post receiving the information.

Wherein, police arrested Gulzar and seized 42 fake HSRP plates from him. Police further added, the plates looked exactly like the original ones but did not have an identification code on it.

Police further said while Gulzar interrogating, he revealed that he designed the plates for a shop named Painter B Gajjar in Ranip. And subsequently, the police nabbed the owner of the shop, Bhikha Gajjar, and recovered 10 more fake HSRP plates from him.

Police said that Gajjar was using the printing press blocks to make the fake HSRP plates and used to charge the same rates as RTOs from the year 2011.

K.S Dave, Inspector of Ramol police station said, “If you look very closely, then only you will able to identify the plates are fake. Everything except the identification code was missing on the fake plates.”

“The accused also had contacts in Mumbai and he used to bring plates from there to provide copy of the original one,” he added.

