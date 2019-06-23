Headlines

HomeAhmedabad

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Cops arrest 2 Nigerians with fake passport & visa

The accused identified as Peter Danial Anike (33) and Anuma Chigori Peter (31),have been residing in India from the past eight years.

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jun 23, 2019, 06:15 AM IST

The cyber cell of Ahmedabad police have arrested two Nigerian nationals with fake passport and visa in their possession.

The accused identified as Peter Danial Anike (33) and Anuma Chigori Peter (31),have been residing in India from the past eight years.

As per police officials, on evening of June 15 while on routine patrolling they detained the two accused from eastern side of Sabarmati Riverfront. They were suspected to be fraudsters after to failed to answer questions put forth by the cops. After conducting a check, officials recovered two containers comprising of a pink and brown coloured liquid.

Further investigation revealed that the accused visited Ahmedabad with an intention of duping a businessman on pretext of a business deal. The liquids recovered from them were fake samples of chemicals, which they intended to sell out the businessman.

VB Barad, inspector of the cyber cell stated that, "The accused came to India eight years back on student visa. At that time the accused had original documents with them. After their passport and visa expired, they created fake documents with the help of their gang members in Nigeria and were illegally residing in India."

