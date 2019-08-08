Ahmedabad cop takes up paint brush to infuse motivation in inmates

Changing Perception: Sardarnagar police stn has turned colourful, thanks to paintings

Deep, dark and full of negativity —that is the first thing that comes to one's mind when one hears the word 'police lock-up'. However, a visit to Sardarnagar police station will change your perception. The dark grim walls have turned surprisingly colourful and cheerful with motivational paintings — all thanks to one inspector.

For CR Jadav, the man behind the paintings, the aim is to infuse positivity among the arrested accused. "They are also human. In most of the cases, it is the situation and circumstance which forces one to commit a crime. I am trying to make them realise the wrong they have done and steer them to the right path," he said.

With 15 paintings accompanied by motivational slogans on cybercrime, traffic rules, fraud calls, drug abuse, girl education rights, etc, Sardarnagar police station now gives a positive vibe. Jadav hopes that these paintings and slogans like 'leave crime and save your family', 'save girl child' will make accused to rethink the choices they made in their lives.

Jadav was not alone in this initiative. He had help from two teachers of Sabarkantha and two other friends. It took them only two days (Tuesday and Wednesday) to change the look of the police station.

"We wanted to make the police station public-friendly. These paintings will play a big role," added Jadav.