Ahmedabad: Central Bank of India duped of Rs 2 cr by four

A complaint of cheating was lodged with the Gujarat University police station on Monday against four people for duping the Central Bank of India of Rs 2 crore.

The complaint was lodged by Haresh Haryani (48), a resident of Paldi and chief manager of Central Bank of India's Gulbai tekra branch. As per the complaint, on August 10, 2013, Suresh Belani, a resident of Chandlodia, had applied for a CC loan (cash credit) of Rs 2 crore. As collateral, he had listed a plot of land near Sardarnagar and a shop in Kalupur area. During verification, Belani had shown that he had bought the land from Umadevi Sindhi, Ramchandra Lalawani and Chandulal Uttamchandani, and submitted all required documents.

On October 17, 2013, his loan was approved. Until March 2016, Belani paid the EMIs and maintained required balance. But then, he suddenly emptied the account and stopped responding to the bank's calls.

When bank officials investigated, they found out that not only had Belani sold off the shop in Kalupur but also, the plot near Sardarnagar was actually government property.

Haryani lodged a complaint against Belani and the three others.

Inspector HB Patel of Gujarat University police station said, "Initially, the bank followed official processes to recover the money. But when the accused absconded, a case was lodged. Currently, all four accused are on the run."