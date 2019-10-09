Ahmedabad: Booze bottles prompt BJ Medical College to lock terrace doors

A day after several empty alcohol bottles were found on the terrace of the PG hostel of BJ Medical College in the city, the college authorities have ordered that all the doors leading to the terrace be locked now onwards.

Earlier the college had reported that 14 medical students were under treatment due to dengue. In all 30 to 40 students had been diagnosed with dengue in the last one month.

Among other things, it was revealed that cleanliness was an issue including garbage that was dumped in the terrace of the PG hostel and also a water tank that was leaking leading to puddles being formed. It was during this that several empty alcohol bottles were also found. The ongoing construction work in the Civil Hospital campus where the college is situated was also blamed for the waterlogging and rise in dengue cases.

ILLEGAL ACT Following the revelation of alcohol bottles, local police had also visited the campus.

Sources in the hospital had accused the students of using the alcohol bottles and dumping the same on the terrace. Following the revelation, the local police had also visited the campus. The diktat on Tuesday to close all doors leading to the terrace came after the police visited the campus.

Sources said while the order has been issued it will be difficult to implement it as some of the doors are in broken condition. The director of postgraduate courses MF Shaikh also held a meeting with the PG students to know how the alcohol bottles landed on the terrace.