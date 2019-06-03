Ahmedabad BJP MLA Balram Thavani kicks woman, video goes viral

Headlines

ISRO Aditya-L1 mission: What is a solar observatory? Know objectives of India's first Sun mission

Discover the Best Web Hosts for Reliable Online Presence with our Top 7 picks

OG teaser: Pawan Kalyan returns to Mumbai to reclaim his throne in 'bloodbath' glimpse, fans say 'pure goosebumps'

Billionaire Brainwave Reviews - Real Manifestation Audio Frequency Technique Program or Waste Of Money? Must Read

K.V. Karthik of Tamil Nadu’s Deccan Industries elected President of Indian Pump Manufacturers Association

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Discover the Best Web Hosts for Reliable Online Presence with our Top 7 picks

OG teaser: Pawan Kalyan returns to Mumbai to reclaim his throne in 'bloodbath' glimpse, fans say 'pure goosebumps'

Billionaire Brainwave Reviews - Real Manifestation Audio Frequency Technique Program or Waste Of Money? Must Read

IND vs PAK: Five Indian cricketers who were in squad for the last ODI match played against Pakistan

Most sixes in ODI Asia Cup history

7 spices to boost metabolism, weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

OG teaser: Pawan Kalyan returns to Mumbai to reclaim his throne in 'bloodbath' glimpse, fans say 'pure goosebumps'

Anupam Kher recalls breaking barricade to meet Michael Jackson in Mumbai post 1996 concert: 'It was historic moment'

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan grooves to Jawan’s Zinda Banda, Pathaan’s Besharam Rang with fans at Dubai night club

HomeAhmedabad

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad BJP MLA Balram Thavani kicks woman, video goes viral

However, later on Thavani says that he is sad about the incident and will say sorry to the lady

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jun 03, 2019, 09:04 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A video of Balram Thavani, BJP MLA from Naroda constituency in Ahmedabad city became viral on social media where Thavani is seen kicking a women. The women had supposedly come to meet Thavani at his office to complain about scarcity of water and the incident happened just outside the office.

The video shows a group of people beating the lady, who falls on the ground. Thavani is seen kicking the women. However, later on Thavani said that he is sad about the incident and will say sorry to the lady.

Thavani was earlier a corporator from Naroda ward of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. In 2017, he was nominated from Naroda constituency of state legislative. Thavani had won by a comfortable margin.

According to unconfirmed messages that went viral on social media, Kishor Thavani, brother of Balram Thavani is also accused of beating a person in a similar incident.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet India's oldest panchayat president, talks about secret of her fitness...

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal arrested by ED in money laundering case

Traders Union titled the Most Comprehensive Financial Trading Portal at FinanceFeeds Awards 2023

Ex-President Kovind-headed committee to explore possibility of 'one-nation, one-election'

Raksha Bandhan 2023 shubh muhurat: Best time to tie rakhi to your brother today

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE