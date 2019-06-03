Ahmedabad BJP MLA Balram Thavani kicks woman, video goes viral

However, later on Thavani says that he is sad about the incident and will say sorry to the lady

A video of Balram Thavani, BJP MLA from Naroda constituency in Ahmedabad city became viral on social media where Thavani is seen kicking a women. The women had supposedly come to meet Thavani at his office to complain about scarcity of water and the incident happened just outside the office.

The video shows a group of people beating the lady, who falls on the ground. Thavani is seen kicking the women. However, later on Thavani said that he is sad about the incident and will say sorry to the lady.

Thavani was earlier a corporator from Naroda ward of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. In 2017, he was nominated from Naroda constituency of state legislative. Thavani had won by a comfortable margin.

According to unconfirmed messages that went viral on social media, Kishor Thavani, brother of Balram Thavani is also accused of beating a person in a similar incident.