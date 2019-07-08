Ahmedabad: Batteries from buses assigned for jawans stolen

A complaint was lodged with the Meghaninagar police station on Saturday after four batteries were stolen from the buses which were assigned to drop CRPF jawans during Rath Yatra bandobast.

The complaint was lodged by Virsinh Parmar, 40, a resident of Dholka and driver of the Bavla Depot government bus. He stated that on July 4 two buses were assigned to drop CRPF jawans to the Jagannath Temple for the Rath Yatra bandobast.

On July 4 night at around 10 pm, the jawans were dropped to the designated location and later the buses were parked at Meghaninagar post point. At night the drivers slept inside the buses only after it started raining. On July 5 at around 10 pm, the drivers were asked to reach the Temple to pick up the jawans.

The drivers then complaint of a technical glitch as the buses were stuck. On checking, it was revealed that somebody had stolen a total of four batteries from the two buses. A complaint was lodged with the Meghaninagar police station against an unidentified man and further investigation is on. Post the incident, arrangements were made for the CRPF jawans to be picked up..