Ahmedabad: Balcony crumbles, 35 trapped in ramshackle building evacuated

A balcony of a dilapidated building located in Dariyapur area of the city tore off the main structure and collapsed early on Sunday morning. Some 35 people including 18 women were trapped as the breakdown damaged the only exit from the building.

The incident took place at around 8.30 am at Mansuri building in Kadiyanaka of Dariyapur. In the morning, residents of the area heard a big thud. When they went to check, they saw the balcony of the two-storey building had caved in, the entire slab lay flattened on the ground. No one was injured in the incident.

As per fire officials, around 10 families stay in the building at present. Thirty-five people were inside the building at the time of the incident and they were all shut in, as the run-on balcony fronting the building took down with it the only passageway to the staircase.

The Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Service (AFES) department was informed and five teams were rushed to the spot for the rescue operation.

Rajesh Bhatt, additional chief fire officer, said, "The building is in a terrible state. It is more than 60 years old and due to lack of maintenance its condition has gotten progressively worse. The exterior of the structure is totally damaged and the people staying inside are risking their lives."

Rescue officials had to use ladders to evacuate residents from the building. Five firefighting vehicles with more than 50 firemen were sent to the spot and within half an hour, all residents were brought out of the building safely.

After the AMC estate department was informed, a team was sent to the spot to take stock of the situation. Estate officials found that the structure was not suitable for habitation. They have sealed the building.

"The building is damaged to such an extent that we feared it might collapse during the rescue operation. Fortunately, no casualty was reported. Every resident has been gotten out safely by our team." Bhatt said.