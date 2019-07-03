Ahmedabad: Anti-drone system installed to monitor threats

The Ahmedabad police department will use anti-drone system during the 142nd Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra to be held on July 4. The system will be used to eliminate any unauthorised drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) used during the Rath Yatra bandobast.

Deepan Bhadran, DCP Crime Branch said, " In order to eliminate the possible aerial threats or destruction of installments, the city police have installed the anti-drone system which will jam the GPS signals of the unauthorised drones in the particular area and will stop the user from operating the drones during the Rath Yatra."

During the Yatra, the system will be installed in Jagannath Temple where Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs and Vijay Rupani, chief minister will be present.

Vijay Patel, DCP control assured thatthe system has a range to cover the entire area of the temple.

The police department is also going to do aerial surveillance of the entire route using eight drones these including sensitive areas through which the procession will be passing. A wide range will cover the entire procession route providing high-quality details of each and every person participating in the festivities. A team of 18 people will be handling the drones and the special police control room will get the direct live feed from the drones.

Also a total of 25,000 cops will be deployed during 142nd Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra.