Ahmedabad: 78 talukas record rain, more in store

Ahmedabad recorded a maximum temperature of 33.5o celsius, which was a degree below normal.

The city on Saturday recorded 7 mm of rainfall with several parts recording heavy rains for a brief period. Although rainfall was recorded in just two areas, Maninagar and Vatva, the highest rainfall was recorded in the South zone with 35 mm of rainfall.



Across the state, South Gujarat continued to be at the receiving end of rain fury. The highest rainfall was recorded in Khergam taluka with 82 mm of rainfall, of which 40 mm was recorded between 6 am and 8 am.



Of the top five talukas that recorded heavy rains, four were in Valsad alone. In all, 78 talukas recorded rain across the state.