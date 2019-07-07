Ahmedabad: 78 talukas record rain, more in store

Headlines

Gurmeet Choudhary wins internet as he gives CPR to man who collapsed on road, netizens call him 'real hero'

2023 Tata Harrier, Tata Safari unveiled: Bookings open at Rs 25,000, check variants and features

Viral video: Mother-daughter duo's epic dance to 'Jawani Jan-E-Man' impresses internet, watch

'Left Wing Extremism, Naxalism will be totally eliminated in next 2 years', says Union HM Amit Shah

Watch: Vidhu Vinod Chopra reveals more than 5000 people gathered to be part of Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gurmeet Choudhary wins internet as he gives CPR to man who collapsed on road, netizens call him 'real hero'

What is GPS spoofing? How is it a big concern for indian airspace?

2023 Tata Harrier, Tata Safari unveiled: Bookings open at Rs 25,000, check variants and features

Most ODI runs for each team since 2019 World Cup

Top 10 richest cricket boards in the world

8 popular Bollywood movies that were called anti-Pakistan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

What is GPS spoofing? How is it a big concern for indian airspace?

World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill to Wellalage; meet the debutants

World Cup 2023: Big blow to team India; Shubman Gill down with dengue, might miss opener match

Gurmeet Choudhary wins internet as he gives CPR to man who collapsed on road, netizens call him 'real hero'

Watch: Vidhu Vinod Chopra reveals more than 5000 people gathered to be part of Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail

Shaheen Bhatt never planned on talking about her mental health until this day...

HomeAhmedabad

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: 78 talukas record rain, more in store

Ahmedabad recorded a maximum temperature of 33.5o celsius, which was a degree below normal.

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jul 07, 2019, 06:25 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The city on Saturday recorded 7 mm of rainfall with several parts recording heavy rains for a brief period. Although rainfall was recorded in just two areas, Maninagar and Vatva, the highest rainfall was recorded in the South zone with 35 mm of rainfall.

Ahmedabad recorded a maximum temperature of 33.5o celsius, which was a degree below normal. Across the state, South Gujarat continued to be at the receiving end of rain fury. The highest rainfall was recorded in Khergam taluka with 82 mm of rainfall, of which 40 mm was recorded between 6 am and 8 am.

Of the top five talukas that recorded heavy rains, four were in Valsad alone. In all, 78 talukas recorded rain across the state.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi Excise Policy case: AAP leader Sanjay Singh in ED custody till October 10; Kejriwal says ‘all cases fake’

Old video shows how Kriti Sanon manifested doing action film years before Ganapath: 'Sometime in future...'

Mission Raniganj Twitter review: Netizens hail Akshay Kumar as Jaswant Singh Gill, call film 'impactful masterpiece'

Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar replaces Chandrakant Patil as new Guardian Minister of Pune; here's what it means

Sanjay Singh's arrest makes AAP nervous, Kejriwal to be under scanner: BJP

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE