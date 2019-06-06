Ahmedabad: 65-year-old killed over son's affair

The accused has been identified as Suresh Thakor, 35, a resident of Kubernagar, while the deceased was identified as Amarji Thakor, 65

A complaint of murder was lodged with the Sardarnagar police station on Wednesday after a 65-year-old man was killed in his sleep. The police have arrested the accused and is investigating the matter.

The accused has been identified as Suresh Thakor, 35, a resident of Kubernagar, while the deceased was identified as Amarji Thakor, 65. The incident took place on Wednesday early morning at around 2 am while Thakor was sleeping outside his house.

The complaint was lodged by the victim's wife, Takuben Thakor,55. In her complaint, she stated that around one year ago her son Deepak was having an affair with the wife of the accused and eloped with her following which a dispute broke between Suresh and Amarji. The issue was settled after the Thakor community members intervened and decided that Amarji has to pay Rs1.5lakh to Suresh for his son's doing.

A year later when Suresh did not get his money which he was promised of despite several reminders, disputes resurfaced.

During the wee hours of Wednesday at around 2 am, when Amarji was sleeping outside his house, the accused trashing him to death with a stick and stone. Suresh then fled from the spot.

A complaint against Suresh was lodged with Sardarnagar police station. Within hours of investigation, cops were able to track down the accused and made the arrest.

"For the past couple of months, there was a dispute between the two parties regarding the money. On Tuesday, when a fresh dispute broke between the two, Suresh decided to kill him. We have arrested the accused and further investigation is on," said CR Jadav, Inspector of Sardarnagar police station.