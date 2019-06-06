Ahmedabad: 62-year-old gored and trampled to death by cow, cattle owner arrested a month later

Initially, a case of accidental death was reported with the Vatva GIDC police station in the matter

The Vatva GIDC police on Wednesday arrested a cattle owner identified as Mafabhai Bharwad after a 62-year-old man was gored to death by his cow a month ago.

Following the death of the victim, a complaint was lodged by his son identified as Santosh Tiwari, a resident of Vinoba Bhave Nagar area. In his complaint, he stated that on May 10, his father, identified as Gopinath Tiwari, had gone for walk near his residence when he was gored and trampled to death by a cow.

As per police, the cow attacked Tiwari from behind. Following a 20 minutes struggle with the cow, Gopinath breathed his last.

The passer-by even tried to chase the cow away, but it continued attacking Tiwari even after he fell on the road following the attack. Initially, a case of accidental death was reported with the Vatva GIDC police station in the matter.

As per police officials, the family members of Tiwari who had gone to their native place to complete his final rituals returned to Ahmedabad and lodged a complaint two days later.

"A complaint was lodged against the owner of a cow under Section 304(A) of Indian Penal Code (IPC)," said DR Gohil, inspector of Vatva GIDC police station, adding, "We have arrested the accused identified and further investigation is on."