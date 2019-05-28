Headlines

Ahmedabad: 60-year-old woman beaten and raped

The incident was brought to the notice of the police when a passerby noticed an elderly woman lying in a ditch and assumed her to be the victim of an accident.

dna Correspondent

Updated: May 28, 2019, 06:10 AM IST

A 60-year-old woman, believed to be a beggar, was raped on Sunday night. The incident was brought to the notice of the police when a passerby noticed an elderly woman lying in a ditch and assumed her to be the victim of an accident.

The person then rushed her to the nearest civic hospital. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Zone-2 Dharmendra Sharma said that the woman was found in a ditch near the Sabarmati-Ranip road. "A passerby found her and she was admitted to a nearby hospital. The victim was unconscious for at least a day. She had been badly beaten up and was bleeding. Her eyes were injured and she bore injuries on her private parts," said Sharma.

He further said that during the course of her treatment, the woman told the doctor that she was raped.

According to the police, the woman is too traumatised to speak and so far, they have not been able to know her name or address. "In all probability, she is a beggar. From what she has told the doctors, it seems she was attacked by a young man, who dragged her to the pit. He beat her up and raped her," said police officials.

