Ahmedabad: 19 held in illegal call centre bust in Navrangpura

The Navrangpura police on Tuesday arrested 19 people while busting an illegal call centre near the Stadium crossroads area. Of the arrested, three were females. The employees were allegedly duping US citizens.

The primary investigation has revealed that the accused would gather the data of those US citizens whose cars were impounded by cops or were stolen. They would call the citizens and tell them that cops had found drugs and blood samples while conducting a search of their car. And that to be able to avoid trouble, they would have to transfer money to the call centre's account as a gift for the cops.

The call centre is located on the third floor of Polaris building near Stadium crossroads. The call centre was owned by two partners, Dhaval Shah and Alok Koshti, under the name of Dhanushi Technology and Elson Technology.

The office had earlier been used for legitimate telecom services. But, around a month ago the telecom company got shut and the partners began running the illegal call centre under its name.

During the raid, cops seized 14 computers, magicJack device, mobile and other devices from the spot. Out of the 19 accused, 17 were natives of Nagaland, including three women. It has been found that the accused would also pretend to be bank officers to get the victims to transfer the money.

Around 2,000 people have fallen for the scam and data of many US citizens has been recovered from the seized computers. Further investigation is underway.