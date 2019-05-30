Ahmedabad: 17-year-old molested by biker in Sola

A complaint was lodged with the Sola high court police station on Tuesday after a 17-year-old girl was molested right outside the gate of her society in Thaltej area by a man.

According to the complaint, the victim and her father had gone for a walk on Tuesday morning. At around 7am, when the girl's father was inside the society and she was outside the gate, a man approached on a black bike, groped her and fled. The girl ran inside, in tears and narrated the incident to her parents. Later, a complaint was lodged with the Sola police.

The cops recovered CCTV footage from a nearby society and spotted the bike's number plate. They said that the accused had fled towards Gulab tower in Thaltej area.

Inspector DH Ghadvi of Sola police station said, "With the help of CCTV footage, we were able to track down the owner of the vehicle and arrest him. The accused has been identified as Parshav Shah (38), a resident of Thaltej."

The police, during interrogation, found out that Shah had targeted the victim randomly. Further investigation revealed that Shah runs an automobile shop in the area, is married and has two kids.