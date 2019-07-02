Action to be taken against officers for sewer deaths, Govt to Gujarat High Court

The state government on Monday submitted before the Gujarat High Court that all civic bodies in the state have been directed to ensure that no person shall be asked to enter manholes for cleaning. It also submitted that nodal officers will be appointed in all civic bodies who would ensure that safety guidelines are adhered to and to initiate criminal proceedings against anyone, be it an officer or contractor, for violations of the same.

The response came in connection with a public interest litigation filed by Manag Garima, a community-based organisation working for the rights of manual scavengers in Gujarat.

The government has also submitted that nodal officers have been directed to ensure that in case of any violation of the provisions of Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act and the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court in this regard, action shall be taken against the guilty and the required compensation is to be paid to the aggrieved person.

As per an affidavit filed by urban development and urban housing department's under-secretary Manoj Vagh, the civic bodies have been directed to strictly follow the May 10, 2019, circular issued by it which contains several instructions in this regard. Vagh has also stated that the government is ready to give wide-publicity to the provisions of the Act to ensure that the rights of manual scavengers are protected and appropriate assistance is provided to them.

Notably, the division bench of Justice SR Brahmbhatt and Justice AP Thaker had on Wednesday expressed its unhappiness on the state government for its failure to take concrete steps to abolish the inhumane practice of manual scavenging. The court had directed the government to file a detailed reply clarifying whether manual scavenging is still prevalent in the state, or not, and what actions have been taken by it to curb the inhumane practice.

Counsel for the petitioner, Hirak Ganguly, had earlier submitted that manual scavenging has been banned in India and the Supreme Court had issued several guidelines for the state governments for the rehabilitation of manual scavengers and to put an end to the inhumane practice. He had argued that the state government, however, has not taken any steps to follow the apex court guidelines and the system of manual scavenging still prevails in Gujarat.

He had also pointed out to the court about the recent death of seven persons on June 15 inside a septic tank of a hotel in Dabhoi taluka of Vadodara due to asphyxiation, while cleaning it.

Meanwhile, following the submission, the court has now adjourned the hearing in the case till July 8.

