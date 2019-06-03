Account wrongly opened, interest must be paid: National consumer forum

Headlines

ISRO Aditya-L1 mission: What is a solar observatory? Know objectives of India's first Sun mission

Discover the Best Web Hosts for Reliable Online Presence with our Top 7 picks

OG teaser: Pawan Kalyan returns to Mumbai to reclaim his throne in 'bloodbath' glimpse, fans say 'pure goosebumps'

Billionaire Brainwave Reviews - Real Manifestation Audio Frequency Technique Program or Waste Of Money? Must Read

K.V. Karthik of Tamil Nadu’s Deccan Industries elected President of Indian Pump Manufacturers Association

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

ISRO Aditya-L1 mission: What is a solar observatory? Know objectives of India's first Sun mission

Discover the Best Web Hosts for Reliable Online Presence with our Top 7 picks

Billionaire Brainwave Reviews - Real Manifestation Audio Frequency Technique Program or Waste Of Money? Must Read

IND vs PAK: Five Indian cricketers who were in squad for the last ODI match played against Pakistan

Most sixes in ODI Asia Cup history

7 spices to boost metabolism, weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

OG teaser: Pawan Kalyan returns to Mumbai to reclaim his throne in 'bloodbath' glimpse, fans say 'pure goosebumps'

Anupam Kher recalls breaking barricade to meet Michael Jackson in Mumbai post 1996 concert: 'It was historic moment'

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan grooves to Jawan’s Zinda Banda, Pathaan’s Besharam Rang with fans at Dubai night club

HomeAhmedabad

Ahmedabad

Account wrongly opened, interest must be paid: National consumer forum

It further says that the post office cannot deduct this interest already paid for the account from the depositor

article-main
Latest News

Smitha R

Updated: Jun 03, 2019, 03:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has upheld an order of both, Gujarat state Commission and Bhavnagar Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum in a case pertaining to wrongful opening of an account by the post office.

The state and district forum had ordered that the post office will have to pay interest to a citizen for a savings account that he had opened with the post office which was found in violation of rules. It further said that the post office cannot deduct this interest already paid for the account from the depositor.

The matter pertained to one Rasendu Parekh, an employee of the Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) who took voluntary retirement on November 1, 2019 and opened a senior citizen saving scheme account (through an agent) with a deposit of Rs 5 lakh on December 9, 2012.

Later during an audit it was found that Parekh sisnot submit necessary forms and that it was in violation of rules as he had opened the account after one month of retirement.

The post office informed Parekh that his account will be closed, and his deposit will be returned. The post office also said that the Rs 92,813 that was paid by way of interest to Parekh so far will be deducted from his account. Of the Rs 92,813 earned by way of interest, Rs 40,290 was still in the account.The post office tookover and deducted the rest Rs 52,604 from his original deposit of Rs 5 lakh.He was then returned Rs 4,47,396 which he refused to accept. Parekh then moved to district forum which ruled in his favour. This was further challenged by the post office in the state forum which also upheld the order.

NCDRC agreed with the district forum's order that it was the duty of the post office to not to open an account if the respondent was not entitled for such facility.

The NCDRF did not agree with the petitioner's argument that Rule 12 of the Senior Citizen Saving Scheme Rules, 2004 stated that if the account has been opened contrary to the rules, then the post office is entitled not to pay any interest on the amount as also to close the account.

The forum stated that despite the rule the post office had accepted the amount and opened the account, even if it was through an agent.

"That being the position, the respondent cannot be saddled with any responsibility and cannot be denied interest, even if Rule 12 prohibits for the same.," it said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2 will be sent for Oscars? Anil Sharma says ‘people are calling me to…’

Mukesh Ambani lowest-paid in RIL; Nita Ambani, highest-paid cousin's salaries are...

Commercial LPG cylinder prices cut by Rs 158, check latest rates of Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai and other states

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan announce playing XI against India for much-awaited clash

Is Jawan trailer's viral 'bete ko haath lagane se pehle' line Shah Rukh Khan's message to 'haters'? Fans think so

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE