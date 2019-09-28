Acceptance of Alpesh Thakor's resignation as per norms: Assembly Secretary

Headlines

Small Saving Scheme account holders must submit PAN, Aadhaar by September 30, know who’s exempted

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OTT release: When, where to watch Karan Johar film starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt

Who is Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa? Rs 10 lakh reward on his head, close aide of...

KBC 15: Can you answer the Rs 7 crore question that stumped this season's second crorepati Jasnil Kumar?

‘Dhoni has sacrificed…’: Gautam Gambhir’s big remark on former captain’s leadership

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Small Saving Scheme account holders must submit PAN, Aadhaar by September 30, know who’s exempted

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OTT release: When, where to watch Karan Johar film starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt

Who is Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa? Rs 10 lakh reward on his head, close aide of...

9 most-expensive Indian web series 

10 foods to avoid in digestive disorder

9 highest paid television actors 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

‘Statue of Oneness’ unveiled in MP, know all about the 108-feet Adi Shankaracharya's statue in Omkareshwar

India suspends visa services for Canadians 'until further notice' amid rising tensions

Canada cites threats for diplomats in India, adjust staffs amid heightened diplomatic row

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OTT release: When, where to watch Karan Johar film starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt

KBC 15: Can you answer the Rs 7 crore question that stumped this season's second crorepati Jasnil Kumar?

Rapper Shubh breaks silence after cancellation of his India music tour amid India-Canada row: 'Punjabis do not need...'

HomeAhmedabad

Ahmedabad

Acceptance of Alpesh Thakor's resignation as per norms: Assembly Secretary

Patel's affidavit provides that Thakor had tendered his resignation as a Congress MLA on July 5, which was accepted at 2.55 pm on the same day

article-main
Latest News

Nirupam Banerjee

Updated: Sep 28, 2019, 07:46 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Gujarat Legislative Assembly Secretary Devendra Patel has submitted to the Gujarat High Court that there is no provision in the Constitution that provides that the Assembly Speaker will have to decide the disqualification petition against a member of the house before accepting his resignation.

The submission was made in connection with a petition filed by Congress chief whip in the Assembly Ashwin Kotwal seeking the court's direction to speaker Rajendra Trivedi to ensure that the former MLAs and Congress turncoats—Alpesh Thakor and Dhavalsinh Zala— are not allowed to participate in the present house in any manner.

Notably, the Congress party is apprehending that Thakor and Zala might return to the house after contesting bypolls and therefore, it has sought their disqualification for the remainder of the fourteenth term of the assembly.

Patel's affidavit provides that Thakor had tendered his resignation as a Congress MLA on July 5, which was accepted at 2.55 pm on the same day, whereas Kotwal and leader of opposition Paresh Dhanani filed a disqualification application against Thakor at 2.59 pm under anti-defection rules as prescribed under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

Patel has also submitted that the Speaker can accept the resignation of a member of the house if he satisfied that the resignation is voluntary and genuine. Also, the affidavit provides that there was no material received, establishes the fact that Thakor's resignation was obtained by force or fraud and hence, it was accepted by Trivedi.

Moreover, it has been submitted that the Speaker cannot act in haste while deciding a disqualification plea against members of the house, as certain rules have to be followed and merely because a decision has not been taken does not mean "inaction". Meanwhile, the court has now scheduled hearing of matter on Monday.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

What is dyscalculia, how to help children who have this disorder?

The record-breaking record breaker: Know the most frequent name in Guinness World Records

50 Best hotels in the world list unveiled: India has one of them, check its rank

Ecotourism and Mad Honey: Balancing Exploration with Conservation

Kangana Ranaut says she has 'no clarity' if Chandramukhi 2's Hindi dub will have theatrical release

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE