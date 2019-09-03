ACB arrests Gujarat Land Development Corporation field assistant and wife

ACB lodged a case on May 2018 against five GLDC officers of Gandhinagar in connection with the Rs 56 lakh bribery case.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday arrested Jayanti Patel, field assistant of Gujarat Land Development Corporation (GLDC) of Chotta Udaipur and his wife for possessing Rs 2.50 crore worth of disproportionate assets. As per officials, ACB lodged a case on May 2018 against five GLDC officers of Gandhinagar in connection with the Rs 56 lakh bribery case.



ACB officials got a tip-off about Jayanti Patel also accepting bribe from people in the name of approving the grant.



The Surat ACB investigating officials revealed that a total of Rs 2.50 crore worth of disproportionate assets which he had bought in the name of his wife Nanda Patel and other relatives was recovered from Patel. The investigation also revealed that Patel had even shown his son Jaimin as a contractor and had transferred Rs 1.5 crore to his account from the GLDC account.



As per officials, assets bought in under his wife's name comprised land, vehicles, and cash. Patel and his wife were summoned by ACB officials to record their statements, during which it was also revealed that his wife helped him in hiding the assets.



DP Chudhasma, assistant director of ACB said, "We have arrested both the accused. Patel's son lives abroad, so we are looking into this."