96 companies shortlist 663 Gujarat Technological University students

A total of 663 engineering students were shortlisted by 96 companies at a mega placement drive organised by the state government on Monday.

The placement drive, held on Gujarat Technological University (GTU) campus, witnessed a total of 1,846 students participating on day 1 for a total of 925 jobs.

To help students get good jobs as per their skill and preference and companies to fill vacant posts, the Gujarat government has hosted 23 placement camps from January 28 to February 13.

In this camp, government colleges, as well as higher educational institutions along with grant-in-aid colleges, have participated.

Of the 925 vacant posts, highest are in non-technical areas. 406 posts are in the non-technical sector, 268 in computer/IT, 181 in mechanical and automotive and 70 in civil and architecture sector.

According to Knowledge Consortium of Gujarat, around 80,000 students enrolled in the final year of various course will benefit from the initiative.

More than 60,000 students have registered and around 47,000 jobs will be up for grabs across the state.