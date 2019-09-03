8 confirmed cases of Congo fever in Gujarat, death toll touches 3

The health department on Monday informed that 58 blood samples of patients exhibiting symptoms of the deadly Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), or those who were in contact with an infected person, had been sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, so far since August 20. Out of the 58 samples, eight samples have been found positive.



However, what is a cause of concern is that out of the eight confirmed CCHF cases, three have already died, whereas one patient is undergoing treatment at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, two at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital, and another confirmed CCHF patient is availing treatment at Sir T Hospital in Bhavnagar.



A new confirmed case of CCHF has been reported from Jamnagar and the 24-year-old woman is availing treatment at Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital. Officials said all the patients are clinically stable. Apart from the eight confirmed cases of CCHF in humans, seven samples of cattle have been also found positive for CCHF.



Ahmedabad Civil Hospital's superintendent MM Prabhakar, the report from NIV of a 15-year-old boy from Rajasthan, who was exhibiting symptoms of CCHF and died on Sunday, is still awaited. He said the report is likely to be received by Tuesday.



Officials said out of the 50 negative cases in the state, eight samples are of doctors and nurses; one sample each of a lab technician, ASHA worker and multipurpose health worker; and 39 samples are of persons in close contact with an infected person. Sources said results of 5 more samples drawn from persons in close contact with an infected person are awaited from NIV.



Interestingly, the first case of CCHF in the country was recorded in Gujarat in 2011 and since then, several persons have died due to it. People who are associated with animal husbandry and slaughter have higher chances of contracting the disease, which spreads due to tick-borne virus (Nairovirus) of the Bunyaviridae family.

Cases So Far

