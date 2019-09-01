7 confirmed cases of Congo fever in Gujarat

Headlines

Janhvi Kapoor defends Bawaal after film faced backlash for 'trivialising' Holocaust: 'It is all a matter of perspective'

Haryana government orders suspension of mobile internet, bulk SMS services in Nuh

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana film sees his biggest opening, earns Rs 10.69 crore

How first PM Jawaharlal Nehru persuaded JRD Tata to start country's first cosmetics brand

'Chappal chor': Snake steals the show (and a slipper) in hilarious viral escape act, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Janhvi Kapoor defends Bawaal after film faced backlash for 'trivialising' Holocaust: 'It is all a matter of perspective'

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana film sees his biggest opening, earns Rs 10.69 crore

Ram Charan sends special gift, heartfelt note to congratulate Allu Arjun for winning National Award for Pushpa

Lyricist Dev Kohli, who wrote songs for Maine Pyar Kiya and Baazigar, passes away

Zika virus in Mumbai: Know signs and symptoms

 Top 10 high calcium foods for women

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

World Athletics Championships 2023 Highlights: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final and Paris Olympics

SHOCKING! Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt unexpectedly dies at 36 from heart attack

Dream Girl 2 Review: Netizens Hail Ayushmann Khurrana's Film As Wholesome Family Entertainer

Janhvi Kapoor defends Bawaal after film faced backlash for 'trivialising' Holocaust: 'It is all a matter of perspective'

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana film sees his biggest opening, earns Rs 10.69 crore

Karan Johar reveals he called Diljit Dosanjh to include Lover in RRKPK: 'I was told it is ridiculously expensive...'

HomeAhmedabad

Ahmedabad

7 confirmed cases of Congo fever in Gujarat

Apart from the seven confirmed cases of CCHF in humans, seven samples of cattle have been also found positive for CCHF.

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Sep 01, 2019, 06:25 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The health department on Saturday informed that 49 blood samples of patients exhibiting symptoms of the deadly Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), or those who were in contact with an infected person, had been sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, so far since August 20. Out of the 49 samples, only seven have been found positive.

Officials said out of the seven confirmed CCHF cases, three have already died, whereas one patient is undergoing treatment at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, two at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital and another confirmed CCHF patient is availing treatment at Sir T Hospital in Bhavnagar. Sources said all the patients are clinically stable.

Apart from the seven confirmed cases of CCHF in humans, seven samples of cattle have been also found positive for CCHF.

Officials further added that out of the 42 negative cases in the state, eight samples are of doctors and nurses; one sample each of a lab technician, ASHA worker and multipurpose health worker; and 31 samples are of persons in close contact with an infected person.

Sources add that the sample of all 11 suspected cases from Halvad, Morbi, have been found negative, whereas the results of 10 more samples drawn from persons in close contact with an infected person are awaited from NIV.
Interestingly, the first case of CCHF in the country was recorded in Gujarat in 2011 and since then several persons have died due to it.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Sumir Chadha, Harvard grad, who co-founded investment firm, bought luxurious apartment worth Rs 96 crore

Can you switch trains with the same general ticket? Know Indian Railways' guidelines

Meet CSK skipper MS Dhoni’s elder sister Jayanti Gupta, works as teacher in public school, is married to...

Retribution movie review: Liam Neeson's action thriller suffers due to predictable twists, rushed ending

Viral video: Man engages in heated argument after he enters ‘women only’ coach in Delhi Metro

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE