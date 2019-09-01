7 confirmed cases of Congo fever in Gujarat

Apart from the seven confirmed cases of CCHF in humans, seven samples of cattle have been also found positive for CCHF.

The health department on Saturday informed that 49 blood samples of patients exhibiting symptoms of the deadly Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), or those who were in contact with an infected person, had been sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, so far since August 20. Out of the 49 samples, only seven have been found positive.

Officials said out of the seven confirmed CCHF cases, three have already died, whereas one patient is undergoing treatment at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, two at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital and another confirmed CCHF patient is availing treatment at Sir T Hospital in Bhavnagar. Sources said all the patients are clinically stable.

Officials further added that out of the 42 negative cases in the state, eight samples are of doctors and nurses; one sample each of a lab technician, ASHA worker and multipurpose health worker; and 31 samples are of persons in close contact with an infected person.

Sources add that the sample of all 11 suspected cases from Halvad, Morbi, have been found negative, whereas the results of 10 more samples drawn from persons in close contact with an infected person are awaited from NIV.

Interestingly, the first case of CCHF in the country was recorded in Gujarat in 2011 and since then several persons have died due to it.