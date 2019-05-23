Headlines

4,000 forces to be deployed in Ahmedabad at vote counting centres

The police stations in sensitive areas have been alerted and they have been asked to stay on stand-by to tackle any kind of situation.

dna Correspondent

Updated: May 23, 2019, 06:10 AM IST

As many as 4,000 personnel of the police, reserve police as well as various paramilitary forces will be deployed across the city on Thursday. Of them, 2,500 local police staff will secure the two vote counting centres for the two parliamentary constituencies here, while others will be engaged in securing various areas. 

Vijay Patel, DCP Control, stated, “We have deployed 2,500 police officers, two companies of SRP jawans, two companies of CRPF jawans at the two vote counting centres and they will be deployed at the spot from 6am in the morning. The 48 police stations across the city have also been alerted, and they will be providing security to the winning rallies and processions which will be held tomorrow.”

The cops will be deployed for duty at the counting centres in Gujarat Colleges and LD engineering college, where the state reserve police (SRP), border security force (BSF) and central reserve police force (CRPF) will also be present. The personnel will secure the vote counting centre there as well as maintain strict vigil across all entry and exit points.

The police stations in sensitive areas have been alerted and they have been asked to stay on stand-by to tackle any kind of situation. For crowd control and immediate response, in case of any untoward incident, police stations have been ordered to keep a close vigil. Paramilitary forces will be escorting officials to the vote counting centres. In all, a total of 4,000 personnel will be deployed across Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Gandhinagar, sources said.

On Stand By

The police stations in sensitive areas have been alerted and they have been asked to stay on stand-by to tackle any kind of situation.

