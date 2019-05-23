Headlines

Can a company withhold your gratuity? Know your rights and actions when faced with it

40-yr-old man lynched inside hospital in Ahmedabad

A complaint of murder was lodged with Maninagar police on Wednesday morning against the 25 suspects.

Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: May 23, 2019, 06:05 AM IST

A gang-rivalry turned bloody after a 40-year-old man was allegedly lynched by around 25 supporters of a criminal at LG hospital in Maninagar area here to avenge an old killing.

A video, which went viral, showed Amir Shaikh, a resident of Ramol, being brutally beaten up inside LG Hospital by a group of around 25 people late Tuesday night. Shaikh could be seen assaulted brutally with broken furniture and other objects even as he tried to make good his escape. Shaikh was later declared dead by doctors, after they failed to revive him.

A complaint of murder was lodged with Maninagar police on Wednesday morning against the 25 suspects.

Shaikh's murder was believed to be in retaliation to another murder on the day.

KS Dave, Inspector, Ramol station said: "At around 9 pm on Tuesday Rameez Pathan (35) was stabbed several times by foursome following an old rivalry between the local gangs. Pathan was later rushed to LG hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors on arrival." 

In the murder case of Pathan, Ramol police were able to arrest two accused, identified as Yasin Shaikh and Ishrak Pathan, while two others identified as Shahnawaz Pathan and Shamsher Shaikh are absconding.

Following the incident, Wasim Pathan, brother of Rameez Pathan and his friend Sarfaraz, started looking for Shamsher and Shahnawaz, during which they spotted Shamsher's brother Amir Shaikh walking by the road. Amir was grabbed by the duo and he was attacked with a sharp weapon on his neck after which they fled from the spot.

"Amir had called Ramol police and 108 ambulance service for help after which he was taken to LG hospital for treatment by his family members," Dave said.

By the time Amir reached the hospital, Rameez Pathan's supporters had reached there. Once they saw Amir entering the hospital, they pounced on him and dragged him inside the hospital. When two police constables present at the spot tried to save him, they were also attacked by the mob. One of the constables also sustained injuries. Amir later succumbed to injuries, said SM Patel, Inspector of Maninagar police station.

