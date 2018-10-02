40 new petitions in Gujarat High Court against land acquisition for bullet train

In what may add to the trouble of the state government in executing the ambitious bullet train project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, around 40 new petitions have been filed by farmers in the Gujarat High court challenging the land acquisition process for the same. The division bench of chief justice R Subhash Reddy and justice VM Pancholi is likely to take up the petitions for hearing in the current week along with around 20 similar petitions already pending before the court.

Interestingly, the land acquisition for bullet train has become a major ground for slugfest between the government and farmers. While more farmers are approaching the court to ensure that they get the right compensation for their land to be acquired for the project, four farmers from Antroli village in Surat have decided to withdraw their petition from court. A station for the bullet train is being planned to be constructed in Antroli.

According to advocate Anand Yagnik, who is fighting the cases on behalf of the farmers, 40 petitions have been filed against the land encroachment for bullet trains by farmers as against the withdrawal of four. Gujarat Khedut Samaj intends to file 200 petitions by the weekend covering more than 150 affected villages, he said, adding that the new petitioners hail from Surat, Valsad, and Navsari districts of south Gujarat. Notably, around 1,000 farmers had submitted individual affidavits in the past before the high court against the land acquisition process demanding that the union government is the appropriate authority to acquire the land as the project involves two states--Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Interestingly, the state government in its reply had earlier stated that since the width of the land to be acquired for the project is just 17.5 meters, the resettlement issues are minimal. The union government, however, is yet to file a reply in the matter.

Protesters to take their fight to Japan

According to Yagnik, the protesting farmers have decided to take the protest to Japan to make representation before the Japanese PM, JICA president, and if required, they will also approach courts in Japan. The protesting farmers have also applied for Japan's visa. The protestors also intend to hold press conferences in five cities in Japan.

LAND ACQUISITION

