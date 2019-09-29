4 drug dealers arrested by Ahmedabad crime branch with Meth worth Rs 1.5 crore

The city crime branch on Friday late night arrested four people and are on the lookout for three more in connection with drug dealing and peddling, in which 1500 mg of methamphetamine worth Rs 1.5 crore was seized.

The accused have been identified as Mazhar Hussain Tejabwala, Imtiyaz Sheikh, Shejad Tejabwala and Imran Ajmeri. In all, seven people have been named in the First Information Report (FIR), of which three are absconding.

Mazhar and Imtiyaz were arrested near the pickup stand of Neeta Travels close to USA Square Building on the SG Highway road. Whereas Shejad and Imran were apprehended later.

Police in a release said that the arrest was a result of over two months of planning, in which the cops began concentrating on busting those involved in sale and purchase of synthetic drugs in the city. While planning operation the cops had kept a close watch on each businessman from the city, who travelled inter-state and often procured goods from outside in large quantities.

Mazhar and Imtiyaz were arrested after they alighted from a private company bus with the consignment of high-quality and pure methamphetamine. Police said that the duo, both residents of Khamasa, used to work in tandem with Shejad and Imran.

A house search of the Mazhar and Imtiyaz helped police to recover Rs 54 lakh of cash and a pistol with 3 live cartridges. Similarly, During Shejad's house search police recovered Rs 44 lakh of cash, a country-made pistol with 3 cartridges and small bags of plastic in which the drug was sold.

While searching Imran's house police seized Rs 9 lakh of cash and several I-cards in the name of the four accused. The I-cards identified them as reporters of a newspaper run by Shejad.

Cops said that Shejad used to run a newspaper called Sahakar Sindhu for the last six years and was also in the drug business. Sources said that the accused had so far brought consignments to the city for 22 times from Ashfaq Bawa.

Cops also added that Shejad and Imran was part of a gang that used to send the consignment either through railways or private buses. They would then sell the drugs in small quantities using their agents in the city and state. The consignments used to be brought in boxes of sweets.

It is believed that with the arrest of these four accused, the cops have managed to catch one of the biggest drug dealers in the state. The present consignment had been brought from Goa. Shejad had also fought the 2017 Assembly elections.

Earlier incidents