37% tax surcharge on super-rich disturbing, says tax expert Mukesh Patel

Pre-filing of IT Returns and Faceless Assessment will usher India into the league of world class tax administrations.

The surcharge of 37% levied on the super-rich in the country is disturbing, tax expert Mukesh Patel, said on Saturday during a discussion on Union Budget – 2019-20. Addressing the audience at Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA), Patel said that 37% surcharge on individuals with annual income of Rs 5 crore or more brings net income tax liability to 42.74%, which is seven percentage points higher than the peak liability in the previous year.



Patel, who is also an expert on the Government Task Force actively engaged in drafting the new legislation, commended the measures that aim to leverage technology to make compliance easier for taxpayers and introduce a paradigm shift in the functioning of the Income Tax Department. Pre-filing of IT Returns and Faceless Assessment will usher India into the league of world class tax administrations. "These recent tax reforms are just a trailer and the big picture shall soon emerge in the new Direct Tax Code, which is likely to be placed for the consideration of all stakeholders very soon," he said.



Patel also gave Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman a benefit of doubt saying that since her predecessor had granted major tax reliefs of around Rs 22,700 crore by way of raising the Income Tax Rebate upto Rs 12,500 and Standard Deduction to salaried by Rs 10,000, the FM's options to grant any further relief to individuals were very limited.