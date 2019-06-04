32,776 students register for engineering, 14,609 opt for pharmacy: ACPC

It's just a day left for registering for engineering and pharmacy admissions. For nearly 61,000 seats in engineering, only 32,776 students have registered so far, whereas for 5000 seats for pharmacy, 14,609 students have registered. While pharmacy witnessed good response from the students, engineering seems to remain an area of less preference.

The Admissions Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) has sold a total of 36,116 Personal Identification Numbers (PINs) of which 32,776 have registered, whereas a total of 16,082 PINs have been sold for pharmacy out of which 14,609 students have registered.

Experts hope the numbers for engineering to increase on last day, June 4. GP Vadodaria, member secretary, ACPC said, "For nearly 61,000 seats in the state, there are only 40,000 students. So invariably there will be nearly 20,000 seats that remains vacant."

On May 28, the ACPC had sold a total of 34,621 PINs out of which 25,973 students had registered, so not much of a difference has been made in six days in terms of numbers, a source said. There is a marginal difference in terms of number of PINs being sold but the registrations have increased over past six days. However, with only a day left, there will not be much difference, the source added. For good response for pharmacy, experts credit the changes made to the eligibility criteria as it has been reduced from 45 per cent to minimum passing marks in Class 12 boards. There are nearly 5,000 seats for pharmacy offered by 65-70 colleges.

As per All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), it has received a total of 228 applications for engineering colleges and 891 applications for pharmacy colleges from across the country.